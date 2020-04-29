BOSTON (WHDH) - In the midst of the pandemic, a new Emerson College poll shows that President Donald Trump’s approval rating is plummeting.

The school asked undecided voters how they feel the president is handling the coronavirus emergency and just nine percent said they approve of his decisions.

Sixty-one percent of responders said they disapprove and the remaining 31 percent said they hold no opinion.

Voters were also asked who they think will win the 2020 election regardless of who they are voting for — 57 percent said they believe Trump will be reelected whereas 43 percent said Biden would win.

The poll shows that undecided voters will likely be key come November 4.

