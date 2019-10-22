Emerson College professor dies after being struck by Commuter Rail train

BOSTON (WHDH) - An Emerson College journalism professor who was struck by a Commuter Rail train in Beverly on Monday morning has died, officials said.

Officers responding to the Beverly Depot on Park Street just before 8:20 a.m. learned that Moses Shumow was riding his bicycle through the pedestrian cut-through when he was struck by an outbound train, transit police said.

Shumow was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“It is with great sadness that we write to inform you of the sudden death of Associate Professor Moses Shumow, who was a 2001 graduate of Emerson’s MA in Broadcast Journalism program and a new addition to the Journalism faculty this fall,” Emerson President Lee Pelton wrote in a letter to the college community.”

Emerson Counseling and Psychological Services are offering walk-in appointments to students who want to speak with grief counselors.

Pelton also wrote that Shumow came to Emerson from Miami, where he taught journalism and media at Florida International University for nine years.

“Moses was passionate about the role of media in vulnerable and marginalized communities, and he was deeply excited to return to Emerson and to engage his students in this important work,” Pelton wrote. “The fact that his life and his work were cut short this morning is an unimaginable tragedy.”

Shumow, a native of New Mexico, had also produced documentary films for PBS, National Geographic, History Channel, and Discovery.

Andrew Owen, who happened to be early for his train, witnessed Meier get hit.

“I just saw this guy bolting in front of the train,” he explained. “I was like, ‘Oh god. He’s not going to try and cross is he?’ And he did.”

Shumow leaves behind a wife and three children.

Transit police are continuing their investigation.

