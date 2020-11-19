BOSTON (WHDH) - Non-academic, in-person student gatherings are prohibited at Emerson College for the remainder of the semester following a rise in coronavirus cases.

Assistant Vice President of Campus Life Erik Muurisepp made the announcement in a letter to the Emerson community on Wednesday after four residential students, four off-campus students, one vendor, and one faculty member recently tested positive for the virus.

Contact tracing has been completed and those affected have been notified and are quarantining either at home or on campus, Muurisepp said.

He added that it does not appear the transmission took place on campus but that classrooms and residential spaces underwent a deep cleaning.

In addition to banning non-academic, in-person student gatherings, the dining center will offer grab-and-go stations with in-person dining limited to one person per table.

The Fitness Center will also be closed for the rest of the semester.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)