BOSTON (WHDH) - Interim Emerson College President William P. Gilligan announced Tuesday that the Boston college will begin the spring semester remotely in the hopes of helping to stop the spread of the omicron variant.

In a letter to the school community, Gilligan said the spring term will begin Jan. 10 will remote instruction for all undergraduate and graduate students until at least the end of the day Monday, Jan. 17.

Should health and safety conditions change, the college may extend the online instruction period.

