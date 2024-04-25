BOSTON (WHDH) - Emerson College is warning students who are taking part in a pro-Palestine encampment in a public alley in Boston that police are expected to come and remove the encampment while demonstrators say they’re staying put.

“We are going to be holding this base as long as we physically can,” said Amrita Bala.

In a school-wide email, Emerson officials caution the Boylston Place alley is city property, writing, “We are deeply concerned that the protesters are risking legal consequences beyond Emerson’s control when they do not abide by city and state laws.”

Both Boston police and fire commissioners have informed Emerson that “some actions of the protestors are in direct violation of city ordinances, which could result in imminent law enforcement action.”

Across the street, a group of Jewish students could be seen waving an Israeli flag.

“They’re infringing on public property, so absolutely they should get removed,” he said.

And though college officials say they support free speech, they wrote, “Emerson has received credible reports that some protestors are engaging in targeted harassment and intimidation of Jewish supporters of Israel and students, staff, faculty, and neighbors seeking to pass through the alley. This type of behavior is unacceptable on our campus.”

