STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Emerson College women’s volleyball team was heading to its game against Springfield College Saturday morning when their bus went up in flames.

“We thought that one of the tires exploded, just from the sound that happened,” said volleyball player Isabella Cubba.

The bust burst into flames on Massachusetts Turnpike near exit 78 in Sturbridge.

Team members describe hearing a popping sound and thinking one of the wheels burst off. The driver and coach quickly got everyone off board safely.

“They were immediately like, get off the bus, let’s go, everyone leave your stuff, whatever it is, just get off as fast as possible,” says Cubba. “And we did, and luckily everyone’s been safe.”

Firefighters arrived in the westbound lane and shut down traffic while fighting the flames.

The team waited on the side of the turnpike until another bus to arrived.

The game against Springfield wound up being canceled.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

