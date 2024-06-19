BOSTON (WHDH) - Emerson College announced that enrollment for the incoming class was significantly below what was projected.

The college said it a number of factors played a part in this, including student protests that took place on campus throughout the year.

“We attribute this reduction to multiple factors, including national enrollment trends away from smaller private institutions, an enrollment deposit delay in response to the new FAFSA rollout, student protests targeting our yield events and campus tours, and negative press and social media generated from the demonstrations and arrests,” said Emerson President Jay Bernhardt.

They say this decrease in enrollment will impact their budget for the next few years and they will be immediately reducing spending to account for the lost revenue from tuition, housing, and dining.

