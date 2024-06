CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Emerson Hospital in Concord welcomed some of Boston’s newest Celtics fans as the team soared to their 18th title.

Nurses in the hospital’s birthing center celebrated the victory Monday night with adorable newborns decked out in Celtics knit caps and shamrock onesies.

The Celtics hats were made by the hospital’s community volunteers.

