Emerson students hold vigil after swastikas found in college dorm

BOSTON (WHDH) - Emerson College students held a vigil on Thursday afternoon after four swastikas were found inside a dorm on campus.

The swastikas were found on stairwells in the Piano Row building Wednesday night, according to college president Lee Pelton.

The graffiti was immediately removed.

Emerson’s Center for Spiritual Life offered up a space for student reflection, prayer and meditation on Thursday afternoon.

Brian Danuff, a Jewish student, called the incident “unsettling” and “worrying.”

“It made me feel a little less safe than I usually do” coming to school, Danuff said.

Emerson senior Moses Small said the incident is “uncharacteristic” for the school.

“Emerson’s known as such an accepting place, I’ve certainly had that experience myself so I’m really shocked no one knows quite how this happened,” Small said.

The college’s president said campus police are investigating.

