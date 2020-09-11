Emerson warns college community following report of person with weapon

BOSTON (WHDH) - Emerson College is warning community members to avoid a certain part of campus following a report of a person with a weapon.

The person in question was seen near the rear of the Paramount loading dock, moving away from the campus, the college said in tweet.

Those who are on campus are being urged to avoid the area.

No additional details were immediately available.

