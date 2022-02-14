AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — The Emily Dickinson Museum has received a $600,000 pledge toward its goal of raising $3.5 million for major renovations and improvements.

The gift from former museum board members John and Elizabeth Armstrong will be used for the design and reconstruction of the Carriage House that once stood to the east of The Evergreens, the home of Emily Dickinson’s brother, Austin, and his wife, Susan, the Amherst museum said in a statement last week.

“Elizabeth and I are delighted to be able to pledge our support to this important project,” John Armstrong said in a statement, “Emily Dickinson’s poetry and the place she called home have proven themselves to be enduring gifts to the world.”

Reconstruction of the Carriage House is expected to be finished by early 2024. The building will initially serve as a welcome center for visitors while a separate restoration of the Dickinson Homestead is completed, the museum said. The Carriage House will eventually be used for learning and engagement.

The museum is currently closed to the public while it completes the second phase of a three-part restoration project at the Homestead, the poet’s birthplace and home. It is expected to reopen later this year.

