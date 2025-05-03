BOSTON (WHDH) - An Emmanuel College Assistant Admissions Director was arrested and is accused of soliciting an underage applicant for commercial sex, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts.

Jacob Henriques, 29, of Boston, was arrested Friday evening and is accused of attempting to traffic a 17-year-old victim who was a prospective student at the college he works for.

Officials say Henriques used his position to gain access to several admitted or prospective students personal information to solicit to engage in commercial sex with him.

Henriques allegedly contacted three victims, “offering to pay them for some fun.” He allegedly contacted a fourth victim after she fully committed to attend the college in April.

He is charged with attempted sex trafficking of a minor and will appear in court on Monday.

In a statement, Emmanuel College said in part, “Emmanuel College is saddened, angered, and shocked by these serious federal allegations that have been brought against a former employee. They are an affront to our core values, and we stand with any victimized by this incident. Because the safety and well-being of all is our highest priority, and consistent with established policies, we took strong action upon learning of this issue, immediately contacting law enforcement and launching an investigation that led to the prompt termination of the individual. We have cooperated fully with authorities from the moment this matter came to our attention and will continue to do so.”

