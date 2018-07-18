Emotional ceremony held in Weymouth for fallen Sgt. Michael Chesna

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An emotional ceremony was held Wednesday in Weymouth for fallen Weymouth Sgt. Michael Chesna.

At the small ceremony outside Weymouth Police Headquarters, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation from New York said it will pay off Chesna’s mortgage.

Family, friends, and members of the community stopped by police headquarters throughout the day and night, bringing flowers, gifts, and messages of support to a makeshift memorial in front of the station.

Emanuel Lopes, 20, of Brockton, is charged with two counts of murder. He is accused of attacking Chesna with a rock during a foot pursuit following a car crash, stealing his firearm and shooting him to death, according to court documents. He then allegedly fled toward nearby Torrey Street, where he fired three shots into Vera Adams’ home, one of which struck her.

DONATION INFORMATION: Anyone wishing to make a donation to the family can make checks payable to the “OFFICER MICHAEL CHESNA FAMILY FUND.” The checks can be mailed or dropped off at the Weymouth police station.

You can also donate to a GoFundMe, found here: https://www.gofundme.com/OfficerChesna

