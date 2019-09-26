Emotional fight on Beacon Hill to pass hands-free driving law

BOSTON (WHDH) - Parents who lost loved ones because of distracted driving are demanding action on Beacon Hill.

They spoke at the statehouse on Thursday asking lawmakers to pass a bill that would ban people from using handheld devices behind the wheel. The legislation has been held up due to a fight over collecting information on race and how to share it.

Parents are frustrated at how slow the process has been, including Jerry Cibley whose son was killed in a distracted driving crash.

“We do not feel that we are close in terms of the message we have received they are still working on it, it’s supposed to be soon, soon, soon, it needs to be done,” Cibley said.

Massachusetts is the only state in New England not to pass a hands-free driving law.

