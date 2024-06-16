SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Scituate High School lacrosse team played in the Division 3 final with heavy hearts following the passing last week of an assistant coach who has a child on the team.

A large crowd gathered at the field encouraged the players to play their hearts out against Medfield on honor of Will “Big Will’ Robinson. His son, Willy Robinson, is a junior on the team and said the support from the community has helped him and his family during this difficult time.

And though the team ultimately lost to Medfield 13-4, the showing of love from community members has meant everything to the family.

“A lot of motivation knowing that he’s there for us and watching over us and I know he’d be proud,” Myah Robinson said of her father.

Willy Robinson plans to play for the team next year and take another shot at a championship.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)