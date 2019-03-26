‘Emotional process’: Construction underway on Boston Marathon bombing memorials

BOSTON (WHDH) - Work is underway on two memorials that will mark the sites of the Boston Marathon bombing along Boylston Street, forever marking a day so many will never forget.

Artist Pablo Eduardo invited media to witness the progress being made on the project that began about a year and a half ago.

“We wanted to do was change the curb line of Boylston Street to represent the fact that Boylston Street was never going to be the same again,” he explained while going over the design.

With a project of this importance, it’s all about the little details that will have a major impact to so many.

Chief of Operations Patrick Brophy says, “We’re taking an awful lot of time to make it right. Every person on this team is very aware of what this means to the families and what it means to Boston.”

The families who lost loved ones play a large role in everything involved with the memorials.

“As you can imagine, it’s a very emotional process that above all we have to respect and we have to respect the amount of time it takes the families and city to process some of these things,” Eduardo said.

The memorials are not expected to be ready for marathon Monday but will be ready by early summer time.

