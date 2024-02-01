QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver charged in connection with fatal car crash in Quincy last March has taken a plea deal that carries four years probation and both she and the heartbroken family members of the victim spoke in court on Thursday.

Nikita Clark was distracted plugging in her phone when she hit Donald Bowes, 58, as he was crossing Newport Avenue in Quincy on March 11, 2022.

Bowes was a longtime security supervisor at Fenway Park and a father of four. His wife said he was walking to the train, heading to another one of his many jobs when he was thrown onto the hood of the car.

Bowes was rushed to a hospital, where he died a short time later.

More than a dozen of Bowes’ family and friends showed up at court Thursday, some wearing pins with Bowes’ face and sweatshirts with his name.

Before being sentenced to four years probation and ordered not to drive for 15 years, Clark, 34, who has since moved to Nevada, said, “I do have deep condolences for the family … if you are responsible for someone’s death, that’s a very hard thing to go through, I didn’t eat, I didn’t sleep, and I didn’t go to work for a whole month after that.”

Bowes’ wife, Christine told 7NEWS she doesn’t accept Clark’s apology.

“At least this time she had to stand up and say she was guilty of what she did … I know she didn’t set out that morning to say she was going to run somebody down, but the fact of the matter is she did, and she took someone who was very important to us.”

