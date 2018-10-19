Emotional testimony on second day of trial for man charged in fatal Newton restaurant crash

BOSTON (WHDH) - Emotional testimony as the trial of the man accused of a deadly crash into a Newton restaurant continued Friday.

Family members of the victims took the stand to describe what they lost.

Jurors heard from 12 witnesses Friday, ranging from family members to Good Samaritans.

“He liked the Patriots and the Red Sox, spending times with friends and family. He ran somewhat reluctantly,” said Erika Morin.

Morin described her husband, Gregory, a 32-year-old lawyer and father.

On March 1, 2016, the couple’s day was mostly ordinary.

“That morning, we voted together cause it was primary day, rode on the train to work together, and that was the last time I saw him,” Morin said.

That evening, Bradford Casler would slam his car into the Sweet Tomatoes restaurant in Newton, where Gregory was getting a pizza.

“I said I would pick up our daughter, and he said he would grab dinner,” Morin said.

Gregory died as a result of that crash as did 57-year-old Eleanor Miele, who was also at that pizza shop, grabbing a bite to eat.

“One of the main things she did was spend time with our mother, taking her on errands and doctor appointments,” said Thomas Desmond, Miele’s brother.

In the second day of testimony in the trial against Casler, the prosecutor not only called the victim’s family members to explain what was lost but workers who were inside and badly hurt talked about getting trapped under a ceiling, between ovens, and tables in the wreck.

“I thought I was burned. Once I was able to get my body free, I noticed something was wrong with my leg,” said Casey Vaugh, Former Sweet Tomatoes general manager.

So jurors would get a full picture of just how bad the destruction was inside the shop, Good Samaritans who ran to help explained it.

“It looked like a bomb had gone off. People were screaming and injured,” said Jessie Miller.

But it was first responders who interacted with Casler that offered insight about him.

“He stated the car accelerated on its own,” said Newton Police Officer Megan McLean.

The trial resumes Monday.

The defense plans to call doctors who specialize in multiple sclerosis.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)