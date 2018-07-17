WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people came out to a candlelight vigil in Weymouth Monday night to honor fallen police officer Michael Chesna and Weymouth resident Vera Adams.

Despite their heartbreak, Chesna’s parents Mimi and Chuck attended the vigil on the football field at Weymouth High School to thank the community for their support.

“I just wanna thank every person who is here,” Mimi Chesna said. “I have no idea how you ever pulled this together in one day. My son would be so proud and I have never been prouder to be from Weymouth.”

Those at the vigil shared sympathy with the Chesna family, including State Rep. James Murphy.

“We are forever grateful to the Chesna community for your sacrifice for giving us your son, who volunteered his life for our country and for our community,” he said. “We are a grateful nation, we are a grateful community. God bless you and thank you for your sacrifice and everything Michael did for us.”

Chesna was an Army veteran and would have been at the Weymouth Police Department six years Monday. He leaves behind a wife and two children, ages 4 and 9.

Many also mourned the loss of Adams, who neighbors described as vibrant.

“Vera was known as a quiet, friendly and kind neighbor,” State Sen. Patrick O’Connor said. “She was a great friend and had the wonderful, kind personality we all value in a person.”

After leaving the vigil, people stopped by Adam’s home, leaving flowers.

Adams lost her husband 25 years ago and did not have any children.

Funeral arrangements for Chesna and Adams have not been made public.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to the family can make checks payable to the “OFFICER MICHAEL CHESNA FAMILY FUND.” The checks can be mailed or dropped off at the Weymouth police station.

