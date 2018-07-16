Emotional vigil held for police officer, 77-year-old woman in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people came out to a candlelight vigil in Weymouth Monday night to honor fallen police officer Michael Chesna and Weymouth resident Vera Adams.

The community came out to share stories and offer condolences during the hour-long vigil, which took place on the football field at Weymouth High School.

Minne and Chuck Chesna, Michael’s parents, said a few brief words and thanked the community for their support.

At the vigil, officials posthumously promoted Chesna to sergeant.

Chesna and Adams were killed Sunday. Emanual Lopes, 20, of Weymouth, has been accused of killing both Sunday morning.

