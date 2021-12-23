LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Emotions boiled over in court on Thursday as the boyfriend of a missing Woburn woman who was found dead in Saugus earlier this week was ordered held without bail.

Bruce Maiben, 44, of Lynn, was arraigned in Lynn District Court on charges of larceny over $1,200, tampering with evidence, and obstruction, according to the Essex District Attorney’s office. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Sherell Pringle, 40, was reported missing by her son when she did not return home Saturday night. Her body was found Tuesday in a marsh along Route 107 northbound in Saugus, officials said.

Pringle’s grief-stricken family packed the courtroom for the arraignment and could be heard yelling, “She’s gone before Christmas!” and “He’s a murderer!,” during the hearing.

Pringle was last seen with Maiben leaving a bar in Boston early Sunday morning.

Law enforcement sources told 7NEWS that Maiben was scheduled to meet with police on Tuesday but never showed up. Sources also said that the Toyota Avalon he was last seen driving was found torched.

Investigators believe Pringle was stabbed to death at another location before her body was dumped in the marsh, sources added.

Maiben’s attorney, John Morris, told reporters that his client “did not kill his girlfriend.”

Pringles’ mother, Pearl Garnder, said that, “If this guy don’t have anything to do with it, he hasn’t even called me, not to say one thing, so I’m feeling like he has something to do with it because he’s sure enough making himself look guilty.”

The facts and circumstances surrounding Pringle’s death remain under investigation.

Prosecutors say they aren’t ruling out the possibility of upgrading the charges against Maiben.

Maiben is due back in court next week for a dangerousness hearing.

