LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Two men charged in connection with a deadly double shooting in Lowell appeared in court Tuesday.

Police said the suspects, identified as Christian Tripp-Kirwin and Joseph Luna, both 21, were spotted early Saturday morning fleeing the scene after two people were shot at the intersection of O’Connell and Fay streets.

Anthony Luna, 24, was killed in the shooting, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

The suspects have been charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

The court proceeding grew tense at one point. One man, overpowered with emotion, had to be held back as he shouted at the suspects.

Police said all three men involved in the shooting were known to each other.

Luna’s shooting death remains an open and active investigation

