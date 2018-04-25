NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s Empire State Building has gone dark to honor the victims of the deadly van attack in Toronto.

The lights atop the world famous tower in midtown Manhattan were darkened on Tuesday night.

A van plowed into pedestrians on a Toronto sidewalk on Monday, killing 10 people and injuring 15 others.

The driver, 25-year-old Alek Minassian, has been charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

