Employee allegedly threatened to spread coronavirus at assisted living facility in Milford

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A nursing assistant at an assisted living facility in Milford is off of the job after allegedly threatening to spread coronavirus to patients, authorities said.

Officers are investigating the alleged threat made at Whitcomb House after the employee was put on leave on June 9, according to officials.

Investigators said that the threatening statements were made to several coworkers, but it was unclear how the employee intended to spread the virus.

The employee has not been in the facility since and to date no one in the facility has contracted COVID-19.

“At the Whitcomb House, the safety of our residents and our employees is always our top priority… We remain diligent in adhering to many initiatives we’ve put in place to best protect our community against COVID-19,” the company that runs the facility said in a statement.

The employee, who has been interviewed by police since she was placed on leave, said she had lost both of her parents over the last two months. No criminal charges have been filed.

“The woman didn’t admit to making the comments, and if she did she said it wasn’t no intend, she’s been going through some personal problems with her family,” said Milford Deputy Chief James Falvey.

