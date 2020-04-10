Employee at Market Basket distribution center in Andover tests positive for coronavirus

An associate who works at the Market Basket cold storage distribution center tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesperson said.

The employee will not return to work until he is fully recovered, according to Market Basket spokesperson Justine Griffin.

“We hope for his swift recovery,” she said. “Most supermarket companies operating at this time are faced with these challenges. We have taken the same steps in each case, as we did here. We have reported it to public health officials and follow their guidance.”

Close contacts to the infected associate have been identified and were sent home for a 14-day quarantine.

Market Basket is also bringing in a specialized cleaning crew to clean and disinfect the warehouse.

“We understand that some of our associates were afraid to come into the warehouse this morning,” Griffin said. “We consider it our responsibility to continue to take the aggressive steps necessary to protect our associates and also to make sure they understand the precautions they need to take to best protect themselves.”

This comes after numerous Market Basket employees from several stores tested positive to COVID-19. One associate who worked at the Salem, Massachusetts store, Vitalina Williams, died due to coronavirus complications.

