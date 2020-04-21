Employee at Star Market in Belmont dies from coronavirus

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Belmont Star Market employee has died from complications related to the novel coronavirus according to a statement issued by the grocery chain Tuesday night.

The health and safety of everyone who walks through our doors is a top priority, a spokesperson for Shaws said. The associate had reportedly not been to work since April 4.

Since that day, the Belmont Star Market has been through multiple cycles of our enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting process, the statement read.

Employees have been supplied with masks and are required to wear them while at work.

They are also being reminded to wash their hands and practice social distancing.

“Our hearts are heavy, and our thoughts are with that associate’s family. This is a difficult day for the entire Star market team,” the spokesperson said.

