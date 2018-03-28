Employee at Weymouth daycare accused of stealing from clients

WEYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — The director of enrollment at a Weymouth daycare center was arrested after police said he was stealing money from families.

Police said Demetris Pringle would under-report parents’ wages, which led to the state paying for their daycare expenses at the South Shore Stars daycare. Pringle then allegedly pocketed the money that families paid him.

“For nearly 50 years, the non-profit South Shore Stars has provided the highest quality early education and youth development programs for the communities south of Boston. That mission continues without interruption,” said Executive Director Sheri Adlin in a statement.

Pringle also allegedly stole client files, which included personal tax information and social security numbers. Adlin said more than 100 families have been affected in some way.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)