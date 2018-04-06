Employee charged after recording device found in bathroom at Lahey Hospital

BURLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - An employee at Lahey Hospital in Burlington was fired after hospital officials said a recording device was recently found in a restroom.

A Lahey Hospital spokesperson said during a routine cleaning, a “pen that included a small recording device” was found inside an employee restroom on March 29. The hospital staff identified the employee and called in the Burlington Police Department.

Multiple people were filmed in a state of undress while using the restroom, according to police. Officials said the hospital was thoroughly searched and that no additional devices were found.

Police charged 21-year-old Michael McDermott, of Tewksbury, with three counts of photographing an unsuspecting nude person and possession of a wiretap device.

“It has been determined this device was placed in the restroom for only a brief period of time before it was discovered. No patients or visitors were impacted by this incident,” the hospital said in a statement.

McDermott did not answer his door or respond to any calls. He will be arraigned at a later date.

