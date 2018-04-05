Employee charged after recording device found in bathroom at Lahey Hospital

BURLINGTON, Mass. (WHDH) – An employee at Lahey Hospital in Burlington was fired after hospital officials said a recording device was recently found in a restroom.

A Lahey Hospital spokesperson said during a routine cleaning, a “pen that included a small recording device” was found inside an employee restroom on March 29. The hospital staff was able to identify the employee and the Burlington Police Department was called in.

Multiple people were filmed in a state of undress while using the restroom, according to police. Officials said the hospital was thoroughly searched and that no additional devices were found.

Police charged 21-year-old Michael McDermott, of Tewksbury, with three counts of photographing an unsuspecting nude person and possession of a wiretap device.

“It has been determined this device was placed in the restroom for only a brief period of time before it was discovered. No patients or visitors were impacted by this incident,” the hospital said in a statement.

McDermott did not answer his door or respond to any calls. He will be arraigned at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)