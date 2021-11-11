ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A flash fire ignited inside an Attleboro manufacturing facility Thursday and left one of the employees seriously injured.

Emergency crews were called to the Composite Modules building on Union Street around 2:45 p.m. after a box alarm was activated, according to the fire department.

One of the employees was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A flash fire is a sudden, intense fire caused by the ignition of a mixture of air and a dispersed flammable substance such as a solid, flammable or combustible liquid, or a flammable gas.

It was extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Attleboro Police and Fire Departments, as well as the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

