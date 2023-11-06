BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A day after a man was shot inside of an Ocean State Job Lot store in Brockton, both the victim and the employee who allegedly shot him were facing charges on Monday.

Police in Brockton say the alleged gunman turned himself in that morning. Khamani Anderson, 18, appeared without incident at the Brockton Police Department, less than 24 hours after the shooting happened Sunday night off of Campanelli Industrial Drive.

Authorities initially said the shooting occurred after an argument between an employee and a shopper at the store escalated.

Police said the employee shot the customer when the shopper allegedly pulled a knife on him. After the incident, the worker fled the scene while the shooting victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A day later, police said Anderson was to be arraigned on charges that included:

Assault & Battery with Dangerous Weapon

Discharge Firearm within 500 feet of a Building

Possession of a loaded Firearm during a Felony

Improper Storage of Firearm

In court on Monday, prosecutors said that before the shooting occurred, Anderson had gone into the store’s breakroom after arguing with the customer, and allegedly retrieved a bag containing a handgun.

He then returned and shot the customer in the leg – a sequence that was partly caught on surveillance video.

The customer, 26-year-old Brandon Theodat, is also facing charges that include:

Assault & Battery with Dangerous Weapon (knife)

Disturbing the Peace

Disorderly Conduct

Default Warrant

After being treated for his injuries, Theodat was expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

Speaking with 7NEWS, Theodat’s mother said the 26-year-old suffers from mental illness and that she was concerned he may cause harm to himself or others. A judge indicated the defendant should undergo a mental health evaluation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

