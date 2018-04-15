Employee of subcontractor seriously injured at bridge construction site in Westwood

WESTWOOD, MA (WHDH) - The MBTA said an employee was seriously injured at the East Street Bridge construction site in Westwood on Sunday morning.

That employee is a subcontractor to the general contractor Barletta according to officials.

The project is part of the reconstruction of the bridge which carries the Franklin Commuter Rail Line over East Street in Westwood.

There is no update on the current condition of the worker.

OSHA, Transit and State Police are investigating the incident.

