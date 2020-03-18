Employee of the Mass. House of Representatives tests positive for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - An employee of the Massachusetts House of Representatives has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to state officials.

In a message to all 160 representatives and their staff, House Speaker Robert DeLeo confirmed the presumptive positive case and said the employee continued to work in the building until Thursday.

DeLeo said that any space this person may have come into contact with before beginning sick leave will be thoroughly cleaned before members and employees are permitted to return.

Anyone who may have had close contact with the infected individual will be contacted by the state Department of Public Health or their local Board of Health.

The State House has been closed to the public until further notice.

Health officials announced Tuesday that there are 218 confirmed coronavirus cases in the Commonwealth.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh made a plea to the city for everyone to do their part during this emergency.

“Right now, every single one of us has a role to play,” he said. “Every single one of us impacts what happens moving forward.”

