LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - An employee was shot at a Wendy’s restaurant in Lynn on Tuesday evening, police said.

Police said the shooting took place just before 6 p.m. at the Wendy’s location on Boston Street. The employee was shot at the restaurant’s drive-thru window, suffering non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said the employee was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A bullet hole could be seen in the middle of the drive-thru window Tuesday night as police tape was seen blocking off the area around the drive-thru.

Police said they were still investigating as of around 7:30 p.m. No arrests had been made.

Police remained on scene Tuesday night, talking to witnesses and looking for evidence that may lead them to the shooter.

People in the neighborhood said they’re shocked this could happen in a place where families hang out, also reacting to the impact of incidents like this shooting.

“Lynn is such a great place but it’s getting such a bad rap for things like this,” Amy Blake, who lives nearby, told 7NEWS.