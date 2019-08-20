Employees act fast to extinguish car fire at grand opening of Brockton gas station

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a Brockton gas station on Monday after employees sprang into action to extinguish a car that went up in flames during the business’ grand opening.

Brockton firefighters responded to the Petro Save gas station around 1:45 p.m.

“I was standing behind the register and I turned around and all of a sudden I see the lady’s son jump out of the car and basically he was like panicking and I panicked of course,” cashier Stephen Lima said of the 16-year-old whose shoes were on fire. “She was actually screaming for us to go out there and get her son.

“I started screaming ‘Fire!’ and I pulled the fire alarm.”

Initially, the gas station owners tried to put the fire out with portable extinguishers, but when Lima flipped the fire suppression switch, a wall of white came down.

“It was just like a big winter wonderland. You couldn’t see anything, you couldn’t breathe,” Petro Save District Manager Angelica Gomez said. “But, it extinguished the flames.”

There were large propane tanks about 100 feet from the burning Honda.

Investigators believe that the car was overfilled with gas and that the fire sparked on the underside of the vehicle.

The cause remains under investigation.

There were no reported injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)