CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 20 employees at a Cambridge Whole Foods walked out of work in protest after they say the store wouldn’t let them wear Black Lives Matter face masks.

Last week, workers from the River Street location were sent home for breaking the company’s dress code by wearing masks with a visible slogan on it.

Those workers say management cares more about business than creating a welcoming environment inside their stores.

“I don’t know what it is about Black Lives Matter that threatens store management but silencing our support for black lives is silencing the customers and communities we hold dear,” Whole Foods employee Savannah Kinzer said.

The workers added that they won’t stop fighting until the company commits itself to real change.

