Employer in fatal Boston trench collapse facing manslaughter charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - The employer of two men killed in a 2016 trench collapse in Boston faced manslaughter charges in court Tuesday.

Officials say Kevin Otto’s company, Atlantic Drain Services, did not provide proper safety training for its employees, and that employees were not trained in ways to prevent cave-ins and other hazards.

Two employees, 53-year-old Kelvin Mattocks and 47-year-old Robert Higgins, died on Oct. 21, 2016 when the South End trench they were working in collapsed and broke a fire hydrant supply line. The trench then filled with water, drowning the two men.

