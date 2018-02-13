Empowered Aly Raisman poses nude in 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue

(WHDH) — Needham native and Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is one of 36 women featured in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Raisman used her platform to empower herself and others in this year’s edition. She posed nude with the phrases “women do not have to be modest to be respected,” “trust yourself,” “live for you” and “abuse is never okay” inked on her body.

This year’s issue marks several “firsts” for SI Swimsuit, including “In Her Own Words,” which is a new section that showcases the voice, the strength and the passion of women expressed in the rawest form.

Newcomer Danielle Herrington claimed the coveted cover of the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The cover was revealed first on SI.com.

The full SI Swimsuit 2018 cast is as follows:

Alexis Ren, Allie Ayers, Aly Raisman, Anne de Paula, Ashley Graham, Barbara Palvin, Bianca Balti, Brenna Huckaby, Camille Kostek, Chase Carter, Danielle Herrington, Ebonee Davis, Genie Bouchard, Georgia Gibbs, Hailey Clauson, Haley Kalil, Hunter McGrady, Iyonna Fairbanks, Jasmyn Wilkins, Kate Bock, Kate Upton, Kate Wasley, Lais Ribeiro, Myla Dalbesio, Olivia Culpo, Olivia Jordan, Paige Spiranac, Paulina Porizkova, Raven Lyn, Robin Holzken, Robyn Lawley, Sailor Brinkley Cook, Samantha Hoopes, Sloane Stephens, Tabria Majors and Vita Sidorkina

