BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - No injuries were reported after MBTA Transit Police say a Commuter Rail train struck a vehicle near Montserrat station in Beverly over the weekend.

The police department said a 75-year-old driver was cited after they allegedly ignored both street closure signs and physical barriers, driving onto railway tracks where their vehicle became stuck Sunday morning.

The driver was able to get out safely before an empty train hit the unoccupied vehicle around 4:30 a.m., officials said.

MBTA Commuter Rail later informed passengers to expect “significant delays” on the Rockport Line as a result of a “vehicle on the right of way,” before regular service resumed by 7:30 a.m.

