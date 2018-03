BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - An empty shell casing was found at Granite Academy in Braintree.

Police said they found the shell casing on the floor of a classroom on Thursday.

School was not in session when the casing was found.

Police searched the school and did not find anything else related to the casing.

Officials said there is no immediate threat.

