Empty shell casing prompts lockdown at Hull Middle School

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - Hull Middle School was placed on a brief lockdown after an empty shell casing was found in the building on Friday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to the school around 9 a.m. learned a janitor had found a .22 caliber shell in the school gymnasium, according to Hull Superintendent Michael F. Devine and Hull Police Chief John Dunn.

Principal Anthony Hrivnak called for a shelter-in-place out of an abundance of caution while police swept the building with K9 teams. Investigators found no additional threats.

The shelter-in-place was lifted at 11:25 a.m.

“I want to commend the school employee for immediately reporting what he found to school officials, and thank the Hull Police and Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office for their quick response,” Devine said. “Everyone acted swiftly and professionally to ensure the safety of our school community.”

Hrivnak added, “I am grateful no one was hurt during this incident.”

Any students with information on the incident are urged to contact Hrivnak immediately.

The incident remains under investigation.

