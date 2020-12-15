(CNN) — The empty vial from the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine given in the United Kingdom will be put on display at a London museum.

The first COVID-19 vaccination in the world was given to 90-year-old Margaret Keenan on Dec. 8.

That historic vial and syringe will join a collection at the Science Museum early next year.

The items will be displayed in a gallery devoted to the history of medicine.

