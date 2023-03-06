BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston EMS personnel were called to the Tobin School in Roxbury on Monday after school officials said multiple students ingested “what appeared to be a cannabis-infused food item, otherwise commonly known as an edible.”

EMS crews were seen operating at the Tobin School on Monday, wheeling a stretcher into the building before removing a patient to be taken to a hospital.

Police were also seen in the area.

While it remained unclear as of Monday afternoon how the students got the marijuana candy, an investigation is underway to learn more.

Tobin School Principal Natasha Halfkenny said in a letter to families that the school’s nurse saw the impacted students. Halfkenny said families of the students were also immediately notified.

Halfkenny said one student was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Students at the Tobin School range in age from kindergarten to eighth grade.

While edible marijuana is legal in Massachusetts, parents on Monday said it is clearly not meant for children.

“Things like that, you ‘ve got to be very aware and check their backpacks before coming into schools, because it could have got into anybody’s hands,” one parent said.

Halfkenny said caring adults and parents “play a crucial role in helping influence your student’s decisions around drug use.”

“We encourage you to have conversations with your students about the impact of substance usage,” Halfkenny wrote.

Halfkenny said the health and well-being of students and staff “are our top priorities.”

Halfkenny said school staff will conduct searches if necessary, adding that students who bring or distribute illegal substances “will face disciplinary action in accordance with the BPS Code of Conduct.”

