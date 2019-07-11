EMT injured in stabbing released from hospital, suspect undergoing evaluation

BOSTON (WHDH) - The EMT who was violently attacked outside a Boston courthouse was released from the hospital Thursday, hours after the East Boston woman accused of repeatedly stabbing her was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Dozens of EMTs packed a courtroom at Boston Municipal Court as a judge ordered 31-year-old Julia Tejeda to undergo a mental health evaluation ahead of her arraignment on charges including assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery on a public official.

Tejeda, who Boston EMS Chief James Hooley described as “emotionally disturbed,” was being taken to a local hospital around 4 p.m. Wednesday when she grew “unruly” in the back of the ambulance, produced a weapon, and stabbed an EMT seven times in the leg and abdomen, prosecutors allege.

A second EMT driving the ambulance pulled the vehicle over near the Edward W. Brooke Courthouse. Tejeda then allegedly sprayed him with pepper spray.

Police say Tejeda was smiling when she told them, “I did it. I stabbed her.”

She also allegedly said she attacked the EMT because she was taking her to the hospital and “was making me uncomfortable,” according to court documents.

Both EMTs were transported to the hospital, where the EMT who was stabbed underwent surgery.

“She’s doing better. She’s still in the hospital,” Hooley said Thursday morning. “She was in a bit of pain today because I’m sure everything was wearing off and they were trying to treat that.”

The second EMT was treated and released.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins praised the EMTs for the hard work they do.

“We owe them a debt of gratitude for the incredibly hard work they do,” she said. “It’s very easy after the fact to be questioning what law enforcement does and the choices they make but they do a job every single day that none of you would want to do, even if it was three times the pay.

Sources tell 7NEWS Tejeda is also being eyed in connection with a bomb threat that prompted the closure of Martha’s Vineyard Airport earlier this week.

