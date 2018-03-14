EMTs help deliver baby during snowstorm in Roslindale

BOSTON (WHDH) - It was a night to remember for Latoya Lewis-Guy and Tatiana Powell.

In the wee hours of Tuesday morning, the two EMTs were called to a house in Roslindale to help a 38-year-old woman who was having contractions.

“I was just joking, ‘what if I show up on scene and I have to deliver a baby?'” Powell said.

When the call came in, the blizzard that dropped more than a foot of snow in the Boston area had just begun. Even though the roads were slippery, the EMTs were able to get to the home in a matter of minutes.

When they arrived…

“The baby was more than halfway out,” Lewis-Guy said.

The family spoke only Spanish, so there was a bit of a language barrier. But that didn’t stop them from doing what needed to be done — successfully delivering a healthy baby boy.

“He actually came out crying, so we knew his lungs were working,” Lewis-Guy said.

It was the first time Powell had to deliver a baby; it was the second on-call delivery for Lewis-Guy.

“I personally wasn’t nervous, and I think Tatiana handled it very well,” Lewis-Guy said.

And the two of them are just happy everything went smoothly.

“I’m glad even though this is my first childbirth, it’s a great memory,” Powell said. “We do respond to some pretty tragic events, so to be able to be there to witness a new life is actually really good.”

