EAST BOSTON (WHDH) – An East Boston High School student used the help of EMTs from Armstrong Ambulance Service to create a one-of-a-kind promposal on Friday.

Jayden Shepard said he and his girlfriend, Adrianna Gonzalez, are both interested in medical careers.

Their shared interested inspired him to incorporate it into his special promposal.

Shepard surprised her by jumping out of the back of an ambulance and asking her to prom. Gonzalez said yes.

