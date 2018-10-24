EMTs help terminally ill Children’s Hospital patient attend World Series game at Fenway

BOSTON (WHDH) - Cataldo Ambulance Service says two of their EMTs helped a terminally ill Boston Children’s Hospital patient’s wish of seeing a World Series game come true Tuesday night.

Paul Ferrier hoped of attending Game 1 between the Red Sox and Dodgers at Fenway Park. That dream came true thanks to the generosity of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Ferrier was given tickets to the game but needed special transportation to the ballpark. The ambulance service immediately dedicated a crew to assist Ferrier after learning of his story, according to Cataldo.

EMT Jason Walker wanted to ensure that Ferrier was game ready, so he took it upon himself to go above and beyond before the trip, buying him a Red Sox shirt.

Walker, along with EMT Henry Kwong and Ferrier’s family attended the series-opening win together.

“Paul and his family had an unforgettable night; a win for everyone that dreams are made of,” Cataldo said.

