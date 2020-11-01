EMTs hospitalized after Hanover ambulance crash

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two EMTs were hospitalized after a car struck an ambulance in Hanover on Saturday, fire officials said.

Crews responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Webster and Whiting streets just before 4:30 p.m. found the ambulance on its side and the front windshield cracked, according to fire officials.

Both EMTs were taken out of the ambulance through the front window and hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

