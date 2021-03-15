EMTs rush into burning Dorchester home, rescue nearly a dozen residents

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Nearly two dozen people are without a home after a fire tore through a triple-decker in Dorchester Monday.

A pair of quick-thinking EMTs said they were just driving by when they saw the smoke pouring out of the Harvard Avenue home. They called the fire in over the radio but knew they could not wait for firefighters to arrive so they ran into the home to alert those who live there.

Almost 12 residents were evacuated safely and firefighters arrived at the scene and the two EMTs took a step back to let firefighters continue their work.

Strong winds pushed the flames to a neighboring home and set that structure on fire as well.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire before it escalated and no one was hurt.

Local fire officials praised the two EMTs for their actions. They said they were just doing their job to make sure everyone was safe.

“In the moment we didn’t think about what was happening or what we were doing. We just sprang into action,” EMT Cassandra Cohen said. “Like, Mackenzie said, due to the great training we kind of just jumped in, it was natural, I mean we run in and out of houses all the time.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

