BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An emu caught the attention of many Brockton residents when it was seen roaming the city’s streets Thursday night.

Police said their phones were ringing with people who were confused about what they were seeing. Surveillance cameras outside the East Side Market in Brockton, meanwhile, captured images of the bird strolling around the neighborhood.

Animal control officers got to work and were able to tame the emu to return it to its rightful owner.

A day later, though, the bird’s getaway remained the talk of the town.

“Everybody’s talking about it,” one Brockton community member told 7NEWS on Friday. “Everybody stopped their cars to try to record it to see it cuz nobody has seen something like it.”

Emu are a species of large flightless birds. Emu are commonly found in Australia, according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)